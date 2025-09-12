SCS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Lam Research by 140.0% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,021,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 595,943 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $74,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $903,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.