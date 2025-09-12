SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,787 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.1%

BATS USMV opened at $94.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.