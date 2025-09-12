SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,747 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.