Savaria (TSE:SIS) Insider Sells C$529,545.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total transaction of C$529,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$423,636. This trade represents a 55.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Savaria Trading Up 1.0%

SIS opened at C$20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.72. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.33.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

