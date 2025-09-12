Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $206,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,924.60. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $197,133.75.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
