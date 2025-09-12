SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

