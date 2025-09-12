SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $106.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.