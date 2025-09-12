SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 347.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

