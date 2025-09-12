SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

