SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,451,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PEG opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

