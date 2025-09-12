SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

