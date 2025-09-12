SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

