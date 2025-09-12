SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation $EQT

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EQT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,692,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EQT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $50.97 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.