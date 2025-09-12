SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

