SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECO. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,500. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and sold 120,000 shares worth $5,128,900. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CECO opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

