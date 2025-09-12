SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,502 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.76 and a 52-week high of $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,430,724. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

