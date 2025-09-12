SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

