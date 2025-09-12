SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,451.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 469,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,599,000 after buying an additional 456,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

