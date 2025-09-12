Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,142 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ROL opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.