Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 139,704,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 61,917,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 11.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.43 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

