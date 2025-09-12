Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 139,704,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 61,917,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Up 11.9%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.43 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- It May Be Time to Buy the Dip in Texas Instruments
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.