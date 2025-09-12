Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Head to Head Review

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Reddit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Riskified alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Reddit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $327.52 million 2.31 -$34.92 million ($0.24) -19.52 Reddit $1.30 billion 37.48 -$484.28 million $1.10 236.73

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reddit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -11.70% -8.27% -6.43% Reddit 12.97% 9.93% 9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riskified and Reddit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 2 2 3 0 2.14 Reddit 1 9 13 2 2.64

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $5.82, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Reddit has a consensus target price of $180.58, indicating a potential downside of 30.65%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Reddit.

Volatility & Risk

Riskified has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reddit has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reddit beats Riskified on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.