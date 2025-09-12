Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.3% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $136.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $136.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

