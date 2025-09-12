Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 815 Shares of BlackLine $BL

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BlackLine by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 871,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 655,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. BlackLine has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Zacks Research upgraded BlackLine to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

