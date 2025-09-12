RH (NYSE:RH) versus Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Head to Head Contrast

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RH and Village Farms International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $3.18 billion 1.34 $72.41 million $4.20 54.27 Village Farms International $336.18 million 0.84 -$35.85 million $0.09 27.78

Risk and Volatility

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RH has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of RH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RH and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 3 4 10 0 2.41 Village Farms International 0 0 2 1 3.33

RH currently has a consensus target price of $273.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RH is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 2.57% -67.71% 2.60% Village Farms International 3.42% -2.24% -1.50%

Summary

RH beats Village Farms International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

