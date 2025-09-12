Reviewing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xometry $545.53 million 4.71 -$50.40 million ($1.23) -41.16

Analyst Ratings

Hollund Industrial Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hollund Industrial Marine and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xometry 0 3 6 0 2.67

Xometry has a consensus target price of $40.44, indicating a potential downside of 20.12%. Given Hollund Industrial Marine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hollund Industrial Marine is more favorable than Xometry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Xometry -10.20% -6.79% -3.01%

Summary

Hollund Industrial Marine beats Xometry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

