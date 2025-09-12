Reviewing Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cactus and PermRock Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $1.13 billion 2.95 $185.41 million $2.65 15.75 PermRock Royalty Trust $6.02 million 7.80 $5.16 million $0.44 8.77

Analyst Recommendations

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cactus and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 2 1 2 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cactus currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Cactus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Cactus has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 16.19% 17.34% 12.69% PermRock Royalty Trust 84.81% 7.46% 7.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Cactus pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cactus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Cactus beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

