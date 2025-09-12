Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,586 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after purchasing an additional 979,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2%

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

