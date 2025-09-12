Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$173.00.

9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$161.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$164.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$156.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$164.00 to C$173.00.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$169.00.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from C$159.00 to C$176.00.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$161.00 to C$173.00.

8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$150.00 to C$157.00.

8/20/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$173.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

8/15/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$144.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$152.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$150.00 to C$164.00.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

