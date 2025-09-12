Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2025

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

  • 9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$173.00.
  • 9/5/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$161.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$164.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$156.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$164.00 to C$173.00.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$169.00.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from C$159.00 to C$176.00.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$161.00 to C$173.00.
  • 8/27/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$150.00 to C$157.00.
  • 8/20/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$173.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.
  • 8/15/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$144.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$152.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$150.00 to C$164.00.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.