Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,050 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,216,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.6%

HLN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.