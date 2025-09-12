Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $35,000 in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.82.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

