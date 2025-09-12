QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.14. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 298.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

