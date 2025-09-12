Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Financial Contrast

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $16.66 billion 2.16 $2.29 billion $2.32 12.08 Legal & General Group $13.51 billion 1.36 $244.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Prudential Public and Legal & General Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Legal & General Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prudential Public and Legal & General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 0 0 5 0 3.00 Legal & General Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Prudential Public pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Prudential Public beats Legal & General Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

