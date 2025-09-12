Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PWCDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.1%

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $42.97.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.