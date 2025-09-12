Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,545,000 after purchasing an additional 505,317 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,040 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.44.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

