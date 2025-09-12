Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,099 shares during the period. Oak Root LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 3,049,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 727,153 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,659,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,967 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

AVUS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

