Plum Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Plum Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.