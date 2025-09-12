Plum Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Plum Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

