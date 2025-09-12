Plum Street Advisors LLC Acquires 16,871 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $869.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

