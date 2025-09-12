Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in STERIS by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in STERIS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,503,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE STE opened at $252.33 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

