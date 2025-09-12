Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 861 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 389,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,851,527.75. The trade was a 27.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $45,773,827.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,284,950.99. This represents a 68.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

Roblox Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

