Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,893 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 76.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,838 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.58, a PEG ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $4,468,968.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $72,398,014.92. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,911.45. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,371 shares of company stock worth $184,294,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

