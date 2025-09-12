Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,608 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $224.86 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,788 shares of company stock worth $135,600,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

