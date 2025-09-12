Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,176 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,237 shares of company stock worth $1,263,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.