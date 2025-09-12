Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 217.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roku by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roku by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,115 shares of company stock worth $37,305,928. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ROKU opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -229.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

