Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 103,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

