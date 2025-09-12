Plato Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,897 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 984.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE EFXT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

