Plato Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,762 shares during the period. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 2.6%

CLS stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.