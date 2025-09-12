Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $295,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $45,761,993.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

