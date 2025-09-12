Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

NYSE:CAH opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

