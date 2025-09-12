Plato Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.